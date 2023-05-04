Acceptance of entries for Aiboz National Literary Award kicks off in Kazakhstan

The Aiboz National Literary Award is now accepting applications in Kazakhstan. According to the country’s Ministry of Culture and Sports, the winners will be selected in seven categories, which include prose, poetry, dramaturgy, literary translation, children's literature, literary criticism, and comics. The competition is open to participants of all ages and will run until September 1. Entrants should upload their works on the aiboz.kz website. The total prize fund of the literary award is 35 million tenge. The winners will be announced at the end of the year.