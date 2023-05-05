WWII veterans in Kazakhstan to receive one-time benefits of 4.6 billion tenge

Kazakh veterans of World War II will receive at least 1.5 million tenge each in honor of celebration of the 78th anniversary of the victory. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, there are 222 war veterans and over 60,000 homefront workers in the country. More than 1.2 million people were called to the front from Kazakhstan, and over 20 infantry divisions and other formations were created. Hundreds of thousands of Kazakh citizens were awarded medals and orders for their military merits, and around 500 people became Heroes of the Soviet Union, four of whom received this award twice. The Order of Glory of three degrees was awarded to 110 compatriots. Every second conscript from Kazakhstan sacrificed his life to win the war. Overall, 630,000 Kazakh people were killed, went missing, and didn’t return from captivity during the Second World War.