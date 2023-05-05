Preparations underway for World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is gearing up to host the fifth World Nomad Games, which will take place from September 8 to 15, 2024. Preparations for the large-scale event are already underway, and according to the Prime Minister’s press service, national teams from all over the world, including countries not traditionally associated with nomadic culture, will participate in the multi-sport competition. The games will feature a range of Kazakh national sports, such as Kazakh kuresi, kokpar, kusbegilik, assyk atu, audaryspak, and togyzkumalak, as well as other sports that are promoted in foreign countries but share common roots.