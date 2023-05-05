Book entitled ‘Heroes of the Great Steppe’ presented in Astana

The book entitled ‘Heroes of the Great Steppe’ was presented in Astana. It is dedicated to the veterans of World War II and those who protect public order and ensure the safety of citizens. The encyclopedic book was published at the initiative of the Kazakhstan Association of Veterans of Law Enforcement Agencies and the National Guard. The main purpose of the book, according to the organizers, is to pay tribute to the national heroes and to tell the younger generation about their exploits.

“This is a shining example for the younger generation. Thanks to the feats of our heroes, we gained independence and became a sovereign state. On my own behalf and that of my colleagues, I would like to pay tribute to the veterans of World War II and national heroes, and express gratitude to the team that created this book,” said Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazakh Interior Minister.