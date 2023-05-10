Mazhilis adopts law concerning Catholic priests

The procedure for obtaining a permanent residence permit in Kazakhstan has been simplified for Catholic priests. Previously, religious figures arriving for a long period to serve in the church had to have at least 4.5 million tenge, or over US$10,000 in their bank account. Now they will not have to prove their capacity to pay. In addition, the requirement of a permanent residence confirmation was also eliminated. It is now sufficient to provide a written commitment from the Catholic Church. Today, the country’s Mazhilis has ratified an additional agreement between Kazakhstan and the Vatican, aimed at strengthening interfaith harmony and increasing the country’s prestige internationally. The agreement was signed last year during Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan.