Kazakhstan in talks to establish mutual visa-free regime with 26 countries

Kazakhstan is in talks with 26 countries, including Austria, San Marino, and Bahrain, to establish a mutual visa-free regime that would boost the inflow of foreign tourists and unlock the country’s tourism potential. The Kazakh government is also considering expanding the list of states whose citizens can obtain an electronic visa to Kazakhstan, and abolishing the invitation requirement. Additionally, discussions are currently underway to simplify the visa issuance process for residents of the UAE. It is worth noting that there have also been earlier reports of the Kazakh and Chinese governments planning to mutually exempt their citizens from visa requirements.