Mazhilis passes law on electric scooters usage in Kazakhstan

The members of the Mazhilis, a Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, have voted for amendments to the law on road traffic regulations, which will officially recognize electric scooters as a vehicle in Kazakhstan. The new norms are aimed at ensuring pedestrian safety, with riders being permitted to use the rightmost lane of the roadway, including the bus lane, in a single row, as long as they are 18 years old or above, wear a helmet and reflective clothing, and possess a driving license of any category. Electric scooters will also be permitted to use bike lanes and roadsides without any restrictions, but riders will have to dismount at pedestrian crossings and intersections. The MP also explained the proposed procedure for the use of electric scooters.

“Electric scooter owners are now allowed to drive on pavements at a pedestrian speed of no more than six kilometers per hour. This approach is a compromise solution for both scooter riders and pedestrians. The imposed speed restriction will protect pedestrians from accidents. Although the limit will be difficult to control, this speed is roughly equivalent to the speed of pedestrian traffic and can be determined visually,” said Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva, Member of the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament.