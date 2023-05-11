Kazakh Senate approves copyright law within CIS countries

Today, members of the Senate, an Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament, approved the law on copyright within the CIS countries. The document envisages the exchange of information to counter the illegal use of someone else’s intellectual property, as well as enables to resolve copyright issues, on Internet resources inclusively. Eight CIS countries signed the agreement last year. To date, interstate procedures have been carried out by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. As noted by Senate members, the law will not only create mechanisms to counter copyright violations, but will also expand trade, economic and cultural ties between the CIS countries.

“In accordance with the Kazakhstan’s legislation, the implementation of the agreement requires to exchange information on combating the illegal use of objects of copyright and related rights between the competent authorities, to ensure the constant exchange of educational, methodological and specialized literature, as well as the results of scientific research in this field, and to hold seminars and conferences,” said Senate member Amangeldy Tolamissov.