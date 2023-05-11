Kazakhstan receives award at UAE tourism exhibition

Kazakhstan was awarded as the best trending destination for Middle East tourists at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. It bears noting that the largest four-day exhibition was attended by 2,000 companies from over 150 countries. 13 travel agencies, five hotels, the largest airline in the country, and the tourism departments of Shymkent city and the Zhetisu region showcased Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities. During the exhibition, domestic companies concluded several agreements with foreign partners and held a number of bilateral meetings with international travel companies. According to the Kazakh Tourism National Company, active work is currently underway to attract tourists from the United Arab Emirates. Thus, Kazakhstan has established a visa-free travel regime of up to 30 days for UAE citizens and significantly increased the number of direct flights from Astana and Almaty to Dubai and Abu Dhabi starting this year.

“Participating in this exhibition allowed Kazakh tour companies to conclude agreements and strengthen existing partnerships with international travel companies focused on outbound tourism to Kazakhstan. The country’s pavilion drew the attention of foreign media representatives from the Middle East, India, and China. All participants of the pavilion were very satisfied with the results of this dynamic four-day exhibition,” said Shyryn Mussina, Marketing Director at Kazakh Tourism National Company.