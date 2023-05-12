Total employed population shows increase in Kazakhstan

The total count of the employed population in Kazakhstan reached almost nine million in 2022, increasing by 1.7 percent over this year, Finprom.kz reports. The number of employed in urban areas rose, while in rural areas it decreased. A total of 94.5 percent of Kazakh residents have one place of employment, the rest are occupied in additional part-time jobs or own personal subsidiary farms. Almaty metropolis accounts for the majority of those employed, followed by the Turkistan and Almaty regions. The lowest numbers are recorded in the Ulytau, North Kazakhstan and Abai regions. In terms of employment sectors, most Kazakh residents are occupied in wholesale and retail trade, as well as in auto repair. Besides, the top three sectors include education, agriculture, forestry and fishery, whereas unpopular ones cover such areas as water supply, electricity, art, entertainment and recreation.