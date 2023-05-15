Kazakhstan becomes third in medal count at world boxing championships for first time in history

For the first time in history, Kazakhstan has become third in the number of medals at world boxing championships following the 2023 IBA (International Boxing Association) Men’s World Championships held in Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, the city’s Sports Development Department reports. Kazakh boxers, including Sanzhar Tashkenbai, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, and Nurbek Oralbai, who won gold, and Dulat Bekbauov, who won silver, succeeded in four out of five finals. The Kazakh national team ranks second in the medal standings. It should be noted that Kazakhstan, as an independent country, has been participating in the world championships since 1993. Kazakh athletes won 18 gold, 16 silver and 22 bronze medals at 16 world boxing championships, surpassing the US team and placing the country third, whereas Cuba ranks first, followed by Russia.