Kazakhstan to amend national security laws

Today, members of the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament proposed the legislative regulation for religious extremism prevention. Currently, the responsibility for terrorism prevention lies with local executive bodies. The Mazhilis members have introduced an amendment that requires mandatory control of these efforts by an anti-terrorism center.

“In our opinion, we should not forget about the prevention of religious extremism and terrorism, as well as informational preventive measures. In this regard, within the anti-terrorism commission, local executive bodies should be granted the authority to prevent religious extremism. We believe that the coordination of these activities should be carried out by the anti-terrorism center,” said Aigul Kuspan, Member of the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament.

Such a norm is being introduced in the draft law on national security and service in special government agencies. The document also reflects other important points, particularly the classification of military-industrial complex organizations as strategic facilities. The amendments also aim to prevent corruption risks associated with the procurement of goods and services for defense and security purposes.

“It is proposed to conduct procedures for the selection of the executor of the state defense order on a competitive and transparent basis. The current bill also includes provisions that maintain state control over enterprises of the military-industrial complex even after their privatization,” Kuspan added.

The Mazhilis members approved the bill on first reading during the plenary session.