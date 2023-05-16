Kazakhstan wins Best Event award at travel fair in South Korea

Kazakhstan won in the category ‘Best Event’ at an international travel fair in Seoul, South Korea, which attracted 800 tour companies from 70 countries. Kazakhstan’s exhibition stand was presented by the Almaty regional governor’s office. In addition to the business program, the domestic organizers invited actors and musicians for greater attention and offered national dishes to guests.

“According to our estimates, about 40,000 or 50,000 people visited the Kazakhstan pavilion. They tasted the dishes of national cuisine, like baursaks (puffy fried bread), kurt (salty balls made from dried cow’s milk), and kazy (horse meat bratwurst). They enjoyed the concert program of domestic musicians, and liked Kazakh national instruments and ancient crafts. The result inspires us to keep working in this direction and participate in such events to promote the country’s image. I would like to mention that we are awaiting tour operators from South Korea at the start of June. Such study tours are also scheduled for July and August,” said Aibar Temenov, head of the tourism department in the Almaty region.

16,000 tourists from South Korea visited Kazakhstan last year. The travelers got acquainted not only with the country’s nature, history and culture, but also with its national identity.