Sievers Apple Tree Blossom Festival boosts tourism potential

The management of the Zhongar-Alatau National Park intends to turn the Sievers apple tree blossom into an international festival. This nature reserve is home to half of the entire population of these relict trees in Kazakhstan. Both domestic and foreign travelers come to enjoy the unforgettable and vibrant bloom of the progenitor of all apple trees in the world. This year the event was attended by over 2,000 people. In addition to admiring the Sievers blossom, specially organized tour routes are offered to travelers. As noted by the organizers, the fruit tree is already turning into the country’s national brand, similar to the Japanese sakura.

“To date, the park offers 11 tour routes and two ecological trails. Among them, there is a significant scientific-educational tour exploring the wild-growing areas of the Sievers apple tree. It is open from May, when visitors can witness the tree’s blooming, until October. In my opinion, the Sievers apple tree blossoms just as magnificently as the Sakura tree that grows in Japan,” Marat Kabiyev, General Director of the Zhongar-Alatau State National Natural Park, said.