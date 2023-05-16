Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers complete mission in Lebanon

Another group of peacekeepers from Kazakhstan has completed its mission in Lebanon. The domestic military personnel, who were part of the Indian Armed Forces’ peacekeeping contingent, were stationed in Sector East. They performed a range of duties, including conducting foot and mobile patrols, organizing checkpoint operations, and carrying out other tasks under the UN mandate, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Defense. It bears noting that a total of over 500 Kazakh military personnel took part in the UN mission in Lebanon as part of the Indian peacekeeping contingent.