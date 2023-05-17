Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in China for state visit

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in China on a state visit. A welcoming ceremony for the Head of State was held at Xi'an International Airport. It is worth noting that an eventful program has been planned for the visit. President Tokayev will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The parties will discuss issues on further strengthening of the strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, and energy areas, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties. Additionally, the Kazakh president will participate in the Central Asia-China summit. The Head of State is also expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an, as well as take part in the ceremony of launching the construction of Kazakhstan’s logistics center in the dry port of Xi’an.