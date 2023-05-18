Population in Kazakhstan on rise

Kazakhstan’s population has reached 19,832,737, according to the demographic data for January-March 2023 provided by the Bureau of National Statistics. The urban population constitutes the majority of the country, with over 12 million residing in cities, while the rural population amounts to 7.5 million. Population growth was primarily influenced by birth rate, experts note. More than 93,000 children were born in the first quarter alone, with the Mangystau, Turkistan regions and Shymkent city recording the highest birth rate.