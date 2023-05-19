Kazakhstan leads in internet speed among EAEU and Central Asian countries

Kazakhstan has emerged as the leader among the EAEU and Central Asian countries in terms of Internet speed. According to Finprom.kz, the country climbed 11 places to secure the 72nd spot in the overall ranking, surpassing Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Tajikistan. The Internet speed in Kazakhstan increased by nearly 48 percent over the year. Experts attribute this positive trend to the stable and significant investments in the sector. Capital investment in the information and communication sector has exceeded 30 billion tenge in the first four months of this year alone, representing a 16 percent increase compared to the same period last year. By the end of 2022, investments in the sphere reached a record-breaking 179 billion tenge.