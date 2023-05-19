International expert group to finalize saiga antelope issue in Kazakhstan

An international team of animal conservation experts is expected to come to Kazakhstan on May 20. They will help domestic specialists to develop the biological feasibility of the saiga population control, the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reports. The number of the cloven-hoofed animals in the country has increased to over two million. This year, along with establishing national headquarters, meetings are being held with agricultural producers, monitoring of the territories is being carried out by inspectors, and special deterrents are being installed to keep saiga antelopes off the crops, the ministry notes.