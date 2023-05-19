Museum Night: Kazakh National Museum attracts record-breaking number of visitors

The Museum Night held at the National Museum of Kazakhstan attracted a record-breaking number of guests - over 47,000 people. Queues formed at the museum entrance as visitors eagerly awaited the opportunity to explore the unique exhibits and artifacts. However, this did not affect the friendly and festive atmosphere of the event, the organizers noted. The museum prepared special concert and entertainment programs, including games, quests, lectures and masterclasses. The visitors were also delighted by theatrical tours, a crafts fair, as well as exhibitions of books and author’s dolls. Well-known historians and celebrities replaced the museum's staff to welcome the guests. It is worth noting that the special campaign takes place annually on May 18 in the Kazakh capital as part of the International Museum Day celebrations.