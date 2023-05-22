280 billion tenge to be directed towards implementation of 402 water supply system construction projects

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed to ensure the digitalization of the water sector and accelerate the work on the water supply to settlements during the Coordination Headquarters meeting. He highlighted that automating water supply production processes will ensure more efficient water consumption, lower water losses and accident rates in water networks and facilities, and lead to cost savings. Overall, Kazakh citizens will have full access to clean drinking water by 2025, in accordance with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This was noted by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, who reported that the current access level to water supply services is almost 98.5 percent in cities and 94.5 percent in villages. The lowest water supply coverage is observed in the cities of Abai, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions, as well as in the villages of Akmola, Kostanai, and North Kazakhstan regions. This year, a total of 280 billion tenge has been allocated from the state budget for the implementation of 402 projects related to the construction and reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems.