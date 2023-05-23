Kymyz Fest makes its debut in Turkey

The first-ever event dedicated to the traditional Kazakh beverage, kymyz (fermented mare’s milk), was held in Turkey. As part of the Kymyz Fest in Ankara, guests were demonstrated all the intricacies of making the fermented milk drink of the nomads. They also got familiar with its healing properties, as well as with the Kazakh national cuisine, traditions, and customs. The carpets woven in the national technique sparked particular interest among the visitors. In addition, a special musical program was prepared for the guests of the festival, the harmonious fusion of national instruments and modern melody arrangements left an indelible impression on them. As noted in the TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, such events in Turkey will be held regularly.