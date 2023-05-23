Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting to Azerbaijan

Kazakh television production enters the Azerbaijani media market. The international channel Silk Way, owned by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has expanded its broadcasting by being included in the channel package of 14 cable television operators in Azerbaijan. Viewers can expect the same multi-channel format, offering unique content in the Kazakh, Russian, English, Kyrgyz and Uzbek languages, including news, author's programs, documentaries, and feature films. It is worth noting that the two countries agreed to cooperate in the field of mass communications and media production during the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan. The heads of state emphasized the special role of the mass media of both countries in strengthening ties between the brotherly nations. The Silk Way TV Channel currently broadcasts in more than 118 countries around the world.