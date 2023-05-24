Mazhilis ratifies agreement on simplifying customs control between Kazakhstan and Turkey

Goods passing the customs border between Kazakhstan and Turkey will now experience faster processing. Today, the members of the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, ratified an agreement on the simplification of procedures. The document, which provides for the organization of information exchange between the governments of the two countries, was sent to the Senate for further consideration. Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev presented the provisions of the agreement to the Mazhilis members. According to him, the document provides for shorter customs clearance of goods and vehicles due to the electronic information exchange. Competent officials designated by the customs authorities of the parties will be responsible for overseeing this process. A pilot project will be launched once special technical conditions for the exchange of information are developed, Zhamaubayev underlined. In the next stage, the parties will start exchanging information on a regular basis.

“In general, the draft Agreement is aimed at simplifying and streamlining customs procedures between the parties. Ratification of the Agreement will not entail any negative social and economic, or legal consequences for Kazakhstan and will not require allocation of funds from the state budget,” Zhamaubayev said.