Four Kazakh films reach finals of film festival in UK

Four Kazakh films have made it to the finals of the Eurasian Creative Guild Film Festival in London, which kicked off today, on May 24, and will conclude on May 30, according to the organizing committee. The film ‘Barn’ directed by Ramazan Khaliolla is competing for victory in the category ‘Best Short Film’. The films ‘Awakening of a Sleeping Beauty’ by Akbobek Tolzhanova and ‘Segiz’ by Almas Maksut have been nominated for Best Documentary. Marina Kunarova's film about the Great Famine, titled ‘The Crying Steppe’, has been nominated for Best Feature Film. Overall, the festival received applications from 18 countries this year, including Kazakhstan, the UK, Ukraine, Israel, Georgia, Azerbaijan, France, Belarus, Argentina, Russia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, the U.S., Iran, Poland, Sweden, Moldova, and Kyrgyzstan.