Kazakhstan’s six sites planned to be included in UNESCO heritage list

Six sites from Kazakhstan, including the ancient settlements of Syganak, Sauran, Yassy, Otyrar, Zhankent, and the Zhetiasar oasis monuments, could be added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Kazakhstan is working together with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to prepare and promote the Serial Transnational World Heritage Nomination ‘Silk Roads: Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor’, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports reports. It is noteworthy that 10 historical monuments from Kazakhstan have already been included in UNESCO’s lists. There are plans to increase this number to 16 by 2025 and up to 20 by 2030. According to the relevant ministry, this will be an important step in promoting, developing, and preserving the spiritual wealth of the Kazakh people.