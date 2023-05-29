Branches of British, Korean universities to be established in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education is now actively working to establish branches of the world's leading universities in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Minister Sayasat Nurbek and heads of universities in London have recently discussed a proposal to open branches of British universities in the country.

“We’ve been informed about the ongoing reforms in the higher education and science system in our country. In particular, Sayasat Nurbek touched upon the instruction of the Head of State to open five branches of leading universities in Kazakhstan, including in technical fields. In general, representatives of the British universities expressed a keen interest in the reforms in our state, and the meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. The parties agreed to continue cooperation in the future,” Aibolat Abitbekov, spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, said.

There are also plans to open a branch of Shinhan University, one of the best educational institutions in South Korea, in the Kyzylorda region. In addition, the leadership of the domestic university has already concluded an agreement on the implementation of joint projects with Seoul Cyber University, according to the regional governor’s office. It should be noted that the setting up of branches of foreign educational institutions will allow the country to integrate into the world educational space and train highly qualified specialists for the Kazakh economy.