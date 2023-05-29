Kazakh designers showcase their ethnic collections in Italy

Kazakh neo-folklore style conquers the world’s runways. Domestic clothing and jewelry designers presented their collections in Italy. According to the fashion enthusiasts in attendance, the designers successfully portrayed the uniqueness and beauty of the country of the Great Steppe. They presented women’s suits and men’s chapans in a modern design, the Kazakh Embassy in Italy reports. Traditional Kazakh bridal attire was also showcased during the fashion show, as well as a variety of women's jewelry made in the national style. In addition, the guests were able to attend the exhibition of carpets and other felt-made items, the favorite material of the nomads. The fashion show concluded with an extensive concert program.