Kazakhstan tops International Boxing Association ranking again

Kazakhstan leads the International Boxing Association (IBA) ranking. The country is followed by Uzbekistan and Russia, according to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation’s press service. It is worth reminding that the Kazakh national team won four gold and one silver medal at the recent IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent. Sanzhar Tashkenbai, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, and Nurbek Oralbai secured victory for Kazakhstan.