UN commends Kazakhstan's contribution to peacekeeping

Kazakhstan's active participation in peacekeeping activities has been commended by the United Nations, according to a statement by the country’s Foreign Ministry. The international organization noted that over the years of close cooperation, Astana has become an effective participant in the peacekeeping track, demonstrating the high level of training of Kazakh military personnel. Experts have particularly highlighted the conditions created in the country to enhance the professionalism of domestic peacekeepers within the Almaty Training Center. In turn, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry emphasized the country's intention to further expand its peacekeeping activities within the UN.