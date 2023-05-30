Kazakhstan – leader in flight safety among CIS countries

Kazakhstan has been recognized as a leader in flight safety among the CIS countries. The level of compliance with international standards in Kazakhstan stands at 82 percent, placing the country on par with European Union nations such as Denmark and Poland. This was stated by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev at the Government’s meeting in Astana. He also highlighted the growth of Kazakhstan's air transit potential. Thus, the number of such flights conducted last year amounted to 410,000, which is 90 percent more than in 2021.

“In 2019, the civil aviation system in Kazakhstan was fundamentally reformed based on the European model to ensure continuous growth in safety levels. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan was established, and control and supervisory functions in the field of civil aviation were legislatively transferred to it. Since its establishment, the organization has carried out 934 inspections and certifications, and issued around 1,500 flight authorization documents,” Karabayev said.

According to Karabayev, overall, civil aviation is experiencing growth. Last year, domestic air carriers served 17 percent more passengers, totaling more than 11 million people. Kazakhstan is also continuing to develop its network of international air routes, currently operating 103 routes to 27 countries. In addition, there are plans to open nine new air destinations this year.

“By 2025, flights will be launched to an additional 17 cities, including New York, Geneva, Singapore, Vienna, and Paris. The expansion of international routes contributes to the further development of Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation with other states,” Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.