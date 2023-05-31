Petition processing time by state bodies to be reduced in Kazakhstan

The processing period for petitions by state bodies in Kazakhstan will be reduced. Namely, the time will be shortened from 60 to 40 days for central state bodies and to 20 for local ones. The Law on Public Control and its accompanying amendments, which provide for the establishment of a petition institution in the country, were adopted in the Mazhilis today. It is aimed at ensuring the participation of citizens in government affairs. The document was sent to the upper house of the Parliament for consideration. In addition, Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund and the companies accountable to it will now be included among the entities of public control in Kazakhstan. The list also includes military units, military educational institutions, Nazarbayev University, and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.

Mazhilis adopts bills on CSTO operations

In addition, today, the Mazhilis members ratified and forwarded three agreements on the activities of the CSTO to the Senate. In particular, the documents provide for the regulation of interaction between the parties. This will ensure that the troops are equipped with modern weapons, military and special equipment, as well as material resources, including medical supplies.

“We are presenting a draft Law providing for the ratification of the Agreement on Joint Logistics and Medical Support for the Collective Security Treaty Organization Troops (Collective Forces)” signed on 16 September 2021 at the Collective Security Council meeting in Dushanbe. The ratification of the Agreement will allow for maintaining a high level of the Collective Forces’ combat readiness, ensuring an adequate response to challenges and threats to international security,” Kazakh Deputy Minister of Defense Sultan Kamaletdinov said.