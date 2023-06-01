President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh citizens on International Children’s Day

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh people on the International Children’s Day. “Children are the future of our country. We should take care of them. Creation of favorable conditions for the development of the younger generation will always be a priority for the state,” emphasized Kazakh President on his official Twitter account. It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan ranks 50th out of 180 countries in terms of the duration and safety of childhood. Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has ratified several major international documents on the protection of children’s rights. Also, a number of laws have been adopted in the country, where the rights of minors are separately registered. It bears noting that the celebration of June 1 in Kazakhstan is a good tradition. Thus, today, more than 1,000 different events, charities and contests are held within the national campaign ‘For the Child Welfare’.