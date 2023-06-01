Collection of popular Kazakh songs released in Chinese

The first collection of popular Kazakh songs translated into Chinese was presented in Beijing. It features 30 famous musical compositions by Abai Kunanbaiuly, Shamshi Kaldayakov, Altynbek Korazbayev, Nurgisa Tlendiyev, and many other prominent figures of Kazakhstan. It is worth noting that the lyrics of these popular Kazakh compositions were translated by Akbar Mazhit, a Chinese writer and former member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

“Music and songs enable a deeper understanding of culture and customs among nations. I am certain that this collection will make another notable contribution to the foundation of friendship and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and China,” Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev said.