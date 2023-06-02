Kazakh films become favorites at prestigious film festival in London

The films of Kazakh directors caused a furor in the United Kingdom. The Grand Prix of the 5th Eurasian Creative Guild (ECG) Film Festival in London was awarded to Marina Kunarova’s film ‘The Crying Steppe’ based on real historical events of the 1920-1930s, which was highly praised by experts. The film ‘Awakening of a Sleeping Beauty’ by Akbobek Tolzhanova received the Audience Choice Award. The motion picture ‘House’ by Zhorabek Musabayev was recognized as ‘The Best Eurasian Screenplay’ in Russian. Said Ashirbayev from Shymkent won in the nomination ‘The Best Young Director’ with the film ‘Selected’. The jury noted that Kazakh films are distinguished by deep meaning and strong emotions.