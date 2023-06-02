Kazakhstan anticipates nearly nine million domestic tourists in 2023

Kazakhstan anticipates a record number of domestic tourists this year. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, their number could reach nine million people. The ministry also noted that 284 new accommodation facilities appeared in the country in 2022, bringing their total number to nearly 4,000 hotels, hostels and recreation centers that can accommodate more than 200,000 tourists at once. The cities of Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Aktau and Atyrau remain the most popular holiday destinations among Kazakh citizens.