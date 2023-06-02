Attributes of sovereignty: Events marking State Symbols Day take place in Astana

The National emblem, flag, and anthem are the immutable pillars of every state. Kazakhstan marks State Symbols Day every year on June 4, paying homage to these essential attributes of sovereignty. It was on this day 31 years ago that the state symbols, which succinctly and eloquently embody the past, present, and future of Kazakhstan, were officially approved, according to historians. Each ornament carries its own special meaning, demonstrating to the world the uniqueness and richness of the historical heritage and national values of the people of the Great Steppe, which date back to the times of the Sakas and Huns.

“In ancient times, every nation had nine sacred heritages. These are symbols and cult attributes. Our cult symbols date back to the Hun era. For example, our ancestors depicted the sun and the moon, and these symbols can still be found all over Kazakhstan. Such symbolism is reflected in the design of the present-day state symbols. For example, the bird Samruk carried a symbol of the night luminary, while the Shanyrak symbolizes the sun to some extent. And this is reflected in our state symbols,” Karzhaubai Sartkozhauly, historian and holder of PhD in Philology, said.

It is worth noting that as part of the celebration of State Symbols Day, a National Forum of Patriots was held in Astana. It was attended by prominent public figures and government officials. In addition, at the event, Kazakh citizens who have made a special contribution to the development and prosperity of the country were honored with awards.