Kazakhstan’s young writers and poets to receive Presidential Literary Award for first time

Young writers and poets of Kazakhstan are going to receive the special Presidential Literary Award for the first time. The winners will be determined in four categories, such as ‘Prose’, ‘Poetry’, ‘Drama’ and ‘Children’s Literature’. The winners in each category will receive a title, diploma, badge and monetary reward. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, the authors between the ages of 18 and 35 will be eligible to apply for the prize. Applications are accepted from June 1 to June 30 in paper and electronic forms. The main condition is that the proposed works must be new, not previously participated in national and international competitions. It bears noting that the award is intended to provide state support to young talents and form a new generation of Kazakh authors.

“This award is not only the support for young authors, but also a measure to increase the content in the Kazakh language. The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports pays great attention to the development of our playwrights, also more performances are staged. We hope that thanks to this award, a new generation of our playwrights will emerge and their works will be staged in our theaters,” said Aktilek Tazhi, spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.