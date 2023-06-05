Book presentation and mosque reopening mark 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars in Egypt

The capital of Egypt hosted cultural events dedicated to the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars, including the presentation of a book about the great commander and the re-opening of the mosque of al-Zahir Baybars in Cairo. The events were attended by the Kazakh delegation headed by Senate Chairperson Maulen Ashimbayev. He noted that the name of the wise ruler is inscribed in golden letters in world history. According to him, over 600 events organized in Kazakhstan and Egypt and dedicated to the anniversary of Sultan Baybars are significant for both nations. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches particular importance to their high-level organization, Ashimbayev stressed.

“Relations between the Kazakh and Egyptian peoples have deep historical roots dating back to the time of the Mamluks. Great commander Sultan Baybars paid special attention to constructing mosques and madrasahs and developing science and education. The mosque of al-Zahir Baybars re-opening today after restoration is rightfully recognized as one of the unique objects of world cultural heritage. Therefore, today’s event is an important international landmark,” noted the Senate speaker.