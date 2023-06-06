Chess classes to be introduced into Kazakhstan’s school curriculum

Optional chess classes are set to be introduced into the curriculum of Kazakh schools for students from first to fourth grade. The pilot project will be launched at 30 educational institutions in the country, according to the Asian Chess Federation. The organization noted that methodological work has been conducted jointly with the Kazakh Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, alongside with involvement of international experts. In addition, the experience of Spain, where a similar project was implemented, has been studied. It is worth noting that to date, there are over 7,000 functioning chess clubs in Kazakhstan. There are plans to increase their number at least twofold. At present, more than 200,000 people in the country are engaged in chess.