19 Kazakh universities offer grants to ethnic Kazakhs from abroad

This year, Kazakhstan will allocate 1,300 educational grants to ethnic Kazakhs from foreign countries, enabling them to study at 19 higher education institutions in the country. This applies specifically to those entering master's and PhD degree programs. In addition, eight domestic universities are allocating 200 spots for studying Kazakh. The corresponding draft order of the Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education has been published on a single platform for discussion. In addition, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University offer a total of 50 grants to foreign nationals. Moreover, applicants from Turkey and other Turkic speaking states have the opportunity to receive 200 more grants to study at the International Kazakh-Turkish University.