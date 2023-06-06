Astana International Forum designed to address four key global challenges

The concept of the Astana International Forum is developed to address four key global challenges such as foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, as well as economy and finance. The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the purpose of the event, which in the coming days will attract the attention of the whole world.

“The program includes keynote speeches, panel sessions and discussions. The Forum will provide a platform for high-level delegates from governments, international organizations, businesses and academia to dialogue and seek solutions to current and global problems in the world,” said Aibek Smadiyarov, spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It bears noting that the Astana International Forum will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 8-9. Among the distinguished guests of the event, there will be the Emir of Qatar, the President of Kyrgyzstan, the Chairman of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the OSCE Secretary General, and others.