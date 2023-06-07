Kazakhstan leads among EAEU and CA countries in global sustainable development ranking

Kazakhstan is leading in the global ranking on sustainable development among the EAEU and Central Asian states. The country is ranked 39 places higher than Russia and 47 places higher than Uzbekistan. This achievement is the result of Kazakhstan’s largest companies incorporating ESG principles into their business models, implying their involvement in addressing environmental, social, and governance issues. Heavy industry and mining companies have emerged as pioneers in introducing such a systemic integration in the domestic market. The country's financial institutions have also intensified their activities in this direction.