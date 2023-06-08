Certificates for including Burabay and Markakol nature reserves in UNESCO list awarded

The certificates for including the Burabay National Park and Markakol State Nature Reserve in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, as well as the ‘Orteke’ musical and puppet art in the list of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List were presented to the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev by the Director General of the UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit. It bears noting that today, the national network of UNESCO biosphere reserves has the 15 nature reserves in Kazakhstan. In addition, a list of intangible cultural heritage includes the skills of building a yurt, aitys, Nauryz celebration, hunting with birds of prey, and making a thin bread called ‘katyrma’. In particular, the register includes the four objects that are directly related to the Kazakh cultural heritage, among which are ‘The art of dombyra kuis’, ‘Kures’, ‘Traditional Kazakh assyks’, and ‘Spring festive rites of Kazakh horse breeders’.