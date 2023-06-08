Fairy tales for developing critical thinking presented in Astana

Forced migration, asylum seeking and civil rights, these current pressing global issues are narrated in a language understandable for children in the book entitled ‘Shugylaly Ertegiler’. The work, presented in Astana, develops critical thinking skills in children, several stories told in the book break down gender stereotypes. In addition, such topics as caring for nature, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, hospitality, equal and fair treatment of others, family values are raised in the book as well. It has been published in the Kazakh language and is intended for five to 12-year-olds.

“We break down gender stereotypes and show that both boys and girls can be brave batyrs (warriors), we show the other side of the fairy tale. We hope that young readers, as well as their parents, will enjoy reading such literature, namely these fairy tales, and understand that girls and women have the same rights as boys and men. This book is supposed to be for kids, but it has a deep meaning,” said Maria Dotsenko, UN Women Representative to Kazakhstan.

It bears noting that the book of fairy tales entitled ‘Shugylaly Ertegiler’ is available for children both in the book version and in audio format in the mobile application.