President of Uzbekistan extends his deepest condolences to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his deepest condolences to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan over the loss of lives caused by large-scale wildfires in the Abai region, conveying words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims. During a telephone conversation, the Heads of States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries.