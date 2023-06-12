June 12 – National Day of Mourning in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, June 12 has been declared a day of national mourning for those who have died while fighting a forest fire in the Semei Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve in the Abai region, according to the corresponding decree signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. State flags have been lowered to half-staff throughout the country, and entertainment events have been canceled. Kazakh citizens mourn the deaths of 14 forestry workers who were posthumously awarded the Kurmet order by the Head of State. Also, President Tokayev instructed the government to provide full support and assistance to the families of the victims. The Kazakh President visited the site of the fire incident, flew over the affected territories, and personally extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the forestry workers. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also held a meeting of the emergency response team, where he was briefed on the measures being taken to eliminate the consequences of the fires, evacuate residents of nearby settlements, and provide aid to the victims. The President underlined that the current primary objective is to prevent the loss of human life and contain the fires. He gave a number of instructions to the government and local authorities, including the prompt assessment of the extent of the damage, the provision of support to all those affected, and the compensation to the families of the deceased and injured. It bears noting that over 60,000 hectares of forest were burned within a few days in the Abai region. The emergency operations are continuing. Extinguishing the major fire is complicated by the wind and heat, according to experts.