Kazakhstan submits application to International Canine Federation for recognition of Kazakh dog breeds

Kazakhstan submitted an application to the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), or the International Canine Federation, for the recognition of Kazakh Tazy and Tobet dog breeds. This matter will be considered at the organization’s General Assembly on August 21-22 in Geneva, Switzerland. The federation’s main requirement is the presence of a sufficient number of pedigrees and dog breeds.

“In order to establish the authenticity of the Tazy and Tobet dog breeds, considered as one of the seven treasures of the Kazakh people, it is essential to have a homogeneous pedigree without crossbreeding with other dog breeds. In addition, the breed must demonstrate continuous reproduction for up to three generations. Furthermore, there must be a systematically established standard. This requirement is imposed by the international organization. Currently, systemic work is being undertaken to meet this requirement. Moreover, to attain recognition of the Kazakh dog breeds by the international organization, it is necessary to have the results of genetic research that defines their distinct features. Such a DNA test was conducted for the Tazy breed, and the results were published in an international scientific journal,” Bauyrzhan Serikkali, President of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan, said.

It is worth noting that the national center for Kazakh dog breeds will start its operations in July. Its primary focus will be on the preservation and reproduction of the Tazy and Tobet breeds, as well as the training of specialists working with these breeds. In addition, the center will issue certificates of origin for the dogs and maintain a unified pedigree book. It bears noting that in January, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed legislative amendments on preserving Kazakh dog breeds.