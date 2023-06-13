Kazakhstan establishes office of Commissioner for rights of socially vulnerable categories of population

The office of the Commissioner for the rights of socially vulnerable groups has been established in Kazakhstan. Svetlana Zhakupova, new ombudsperson appointed by the decree of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will work on a voluntary basis. In cooperation with public and social institutions, she will ensure guarantees, rights and legitimate interests of socially vulnerable categories of the population, including World War II veterans, persons with disabilities, recipients of targeted social assistance and those who get benefits for loss of a breadwinner, pensioners, ethnic Kazakhs returning from abroad and large families.