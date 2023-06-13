Families of Abai region fire victims to each receive seven million tenge

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed a special government commission, composed of representatives of relevant ministries and law enforcement agencies, to investigate the incident in the Abai region, determine all the circumstances, and prepare a corresponding report within a 10-day timeframe. The commission was specifically established to clarify the causes and eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation. Smailov held an operational meeting on the elimination of the major wildfires in the Abai region and the provision of necessary measures to support the affected families. He emphasized the need for ensuring regulatory material and technical equipment for environmental and forestry institutions, with a focus on implementing early fire detection systems, video surveillance, and monitoring.

“The families of the victims will receive seven million tenge each, along with an additional two million tenge for each child, from the Kazakhstan Khalkyna fund. Furthermore, a separate fund has been established to provide necessary support to the families of the victims and those affected by the fire. Over 40 Kazakh universities are ready to provide educational grants and dormitory accommodation to students from fire-affected families. Bachelor and Master students who are currently studying on a fee-paying basis will be transferred to educational grants,” Dinara Alimova, press secretary to the Kazakh Prime Minister, said.